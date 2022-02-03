Almaty posts 1,549 fresh daily cases of COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,549 new cases of the COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 176 people have been discharged from and 107 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

1,443 citizens of Almaty, including 106 kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 96 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 18 on artificial lung ventilation, 31 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 23 on high flow oxygen devices.

10,832 coronavirus patients, including 10,187 with mild and moderate symptoms and 645 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,419 people and both jabs to 990 in the city.

A total of 1,114,025 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 1,055,262.

124,158 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

As of today, the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 44,118 people, including 2,291 pregnant women, 9,681 nursing women, and 32,216 teenagers, in Almaty city. 172,412 citizens have been administered a booster shot.