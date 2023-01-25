Almaty population to reach 3mln by 2040, over 45mln sq m of housing needed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty population is expected to reach 3mln people by 2040, which requires building additional 45.6mln square meters of housing, Tamara Zalogina, author of the city’s general layout, says.

According to her, the population of Almaty will reach 2.5mln by 2030, 3mln by 2040, and 3.6mln by 2050.

In her words, the city’s population grows primarily due to migration – by 60%, while 40% is ensured by natural growth.

In 2014, the area of the city was expanded from 44,000 to 68,000 hectares, after accession of 22,000 hectares of adjacent territories, due to which the city population rose sharply by 134,000.

According to Zalogina, natural growth of population will be at 47% by 2021, and at 60% in 2050.

The general layout is developed as per the 2025 Almaty Development Programme and 2030 Short-Term Prospects.

Last September, the municipal administration announced the city’s 2025 Development Programme and 2030 Short-Term Prospects. It was announced that 6.1trln tenge will be required to develop political centers and other territories of the city till the end of 2030.