    Almaty plans to plant 300 thou trees in 2021

    5 February 2021, 15:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Green Economy Office of the city of Almaty told about the plans for planting trees, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the response of the Green Economy Office of the city of Almaty to the official request made by Kazinform, it is planned to plant 300 thousand trees across the city this year. Planting will be carried out in two stages: in the spring (March and April) and in the fall (October to December).

    103,813 trees are to be planted in Alatau district, 25,089 in Bostandyk district, 20,613 in Zhetysu district, 21,702 Nauryzbay district, and 20,805 in Turksib district of Almaty city.

    The project for mass greening of the city Jasyl Almaty has been underway in Almaty city.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

