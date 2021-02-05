Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty plans to plant 300 thou trees in 2021

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 February 2021, 15:40
Almaty plans to plant 300 thou trees in 2021

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Green Economy Office of the city of Almaty told about the plans for planting trees, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the response of the Green Economy Office of the city of Almaty to the official request made by Kazinform, it is planned to plant 300 thousand trees across the city this year. Planting will be carried out in two stages: in the spring (March and April) and in the fall (October to December).

103,813 trees are to be planted in Alatau district, 25,089 in Bostandyk district, 20,613 in Zhetysu district, 21,702 Nauryzbay district, and 20,805 in Turksib district of Almaty city.

The project for mass greening of the city Jasyl Almaty has been underway in Almaty city.


Almaty   Environment  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital