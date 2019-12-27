Almaty plane crash: Death toll rises to 15

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 15 people were killed as the Bek Air Company’s plane crashed today early in the morning near Almaty, head of the pubic healthcare department of Almaty city Tleukhan Abildayev told journalists.

14 died at the scene, one died in the hospital, Abildayev added. 50 were hospitalized with various injuries.

As earlier reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members disappeared from radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into the two-storey building.

The President expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the plane crash.

The emergency hotline for family and friends is available at 8 (7172)53-32-84.

The Government set up the commission to investigate the accident.

The Bek Air flights were suspended today.

The rescue works are underway.