Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty pharmacies no longer see medical mask, pharmaceutical shortages

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 November 2020, 11:15
Almaty pharmacies no longer see medical mask, pharmaceutical shortages

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The city of Almaty could avoid strong demand for medical masks and pharmaceuticals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

New domestic producers of medical masks have sprung up following the high demand in the spring, bringing the total mask output in the city to 882 thousand. There are 15 major suppliers of medical masks in the city, which have 20 million masks at their disposal.

It also said that SK Pharmacy obtained 10 million medical masks to get them to market, if necessary.

The city has 867 pharmacies, reporting 95% mask provision.

It is added that Almaty city no longer has strong demand for pharmaceuticals and masks.

A minimum of 40 million pharmaceuticals and medical products are planned to deliver to the city until January 31, 2021. So far, the city has received 33 million medical supplies, of which 14 million found their way to the market, and the remaining is stockpiled. There is a minimum stock of 8 million pharmaceuticals for putting on the market, if needed.

Almaty  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires