Almaty pharmacies no longer see medical mask, pharmaceutical shortages

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The city of Almaty could avoid strong demand for medical masks and pharmaceuticals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

New domestic producers of medical masks have sprung up following the high demand in the spring, bringing the total mask output in the city to 882 thousand. There are 15 major suppliers of medical masks in the city, which have 20 million masks at their disposal.

It also said that SK Pharmacy obtained 10 million medical masks to get them to market, if necessary.

The city has 867 pharmacies, reporting 95% mask provision.

It is added that Almaty city no longer has strong demand for pharmaceuticals and masks.

A minimum of 40 million pharmaceuticals and medical products are planned to deliver to the city until January 31, 2021. So far, the city has received 33 million medical supplies, of which 14 million found their way to the market, and the remaining is stockpiled. There is a minimum stock of 8 million pharmaceuticals for putting on the market, if needed.