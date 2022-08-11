11 August 2022 15:45

Almaty painter makes Abai’s portrait using words from his famous song

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Painter from Almaty city Assel Sabyrzhankyzy (aka Assol) painted a portrait of Abai with the words of the poet’s song 'Kozimnin karasy' as the Abai Day was marked across the country yesterday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today marks the birthday of the great Kazakh poet and writer Abai. I can’t rhyme, but a brush and a canvas are my verses. Let them laud the great genius and pioneer. The portrait is made with the words of his song Kozimnin karasy,» the painter posted on her Instagram account.

The artist painted the portrait of Abai using the symbol graphics technique. Assol already painted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with words, for which she received a gratitude letter.

The Abai Day was celebrated widely not only within the country but also abroad. An exhibition on the occasion of the 177th anniversary of the great poet Abai was opened in Nur-Sultan city, where the poetic and philosophical legacy, works of Abai scholars, and translations of the immortal works of the great thinker in foreign languages were on display.

Abai readings were conducted at the Jintai museum in the Chaoyang Park as part of Abai Day.

S creen from video







