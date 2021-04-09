Almaty opens some 200 coronavirus vaccination rooms

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

49,160 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Almaty between February 1 and April 8 so far. 12,281 of them were administered both components of the vaccine. 1,180 people got vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 10,263 of those vaccinated are health workers, 8,285 are teachers, 307 are public servants, 4,567 with underlying conditions, the healthcare department reports.

5th and 6th tranches of vaccine up to 18,000 and 29,000 doses arrived in the city the other day. 424,000 doses will be delivered within few days ahead.

198 vaccination rooms opened at all clinics and private medical centres of Almaty, 20 at shopping malls, markets and public service centres, the Palace of Republic. Up to 250 vaccination rooms will open in the city at large.

The Almaty population is about 2 mln. 50% of population but for children under 18 may be theoretically speaking vaccinated. As the microbiology professor of Gamaleya Institute, Alexander Gintsburg, said the herd immunity requires immunization of 75% of population, it said in a statement.



