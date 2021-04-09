Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty opens some 200 coronavirus vaccination rooms

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 April 2021, 10:35
Almaty opens some 200 coronavirus vaccination rooms

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

49,160 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Almaty between February 1 and April 8 so far. 12,281 of them were administered both components of the vaccine. 1,180 people got vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 10,263 of those vaccinated are health workers, 8,285 are teachers, 307 are public servants, 4,567 with underlying conditions, the healthcare department reports.

5th and 6th tranches of vaccine up to 18,000 and 29,000 doses arrived in the city the other day. 424,000 doses will be delivered within few days ahead.

198 vaccination rooms opened at all clinics and private medical centres of Almaty, 20 at shopping malls, markets and public service centres, the Palace of Republic. Up to 250 vaccination rooms will open in the city at large.

The Almaty population is about 2 mln. 50% of population but for children under 18 may be theoretically speaking vaccinated. As the microbiology professor of Gamaleya Institute, Alexander Gintsburg, said the herd immunity requires immunization of 75% of population, it said in a statement.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital