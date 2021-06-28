Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almaty on the edge of 4th coronavirus wave, chief sanitary doctor

    28 June 2021, 18:16

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city chief state sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin warns of the possible 4th coronavirus wave, Kazinform reports.

    «We are on the edge of the 4th wave of coronavirus. Epidemiological situation has worsened due to Alpha strain spread and another outbreak is caused by Delta variant imported supposedly from Nur-Sultan and Russia,» Bekshin told.

    As earlier reported, on June 26 Almaty entered the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.

    He also mentioned that more than 3,800 coronavirus cases were recorded in the city in June.

    «The only way to avoid infection is to get the vaccine and keep observing sanitary rules,» he stressed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region