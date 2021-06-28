Almaty on the edge of 4th coronavirus wave, chief sanitary doctor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city chief state sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin warns of the possible 4th coronavirus wave, Kazinform reports.

«We are on the edge of the 4th wave of coronavirus. Epidemiological situation has worsened due to Alpha strain spread and another outbreak is caused by Delta variant imported supposedly from Nur-Sultan and Russia,» Bekshin told.

As earlier reported, on June 26 Almaty entered the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.

He also mentioned that more than 3,800 coronavirus cases were recorded in the city in June.

«The only way to avoid infection is to get the vaccine and keep observing sanitary rules,» he stressed.



