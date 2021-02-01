Go to the main site
    Almaty officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

    1 February 2021, 16:23

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Deputy Mayor of Almaty city Yerzhan Babakumarov, Chief State Sanitary Officer of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin, and Head of the Public Health Department Nariman Tabynbayev have been given the Russian Sputnik V vaccine jab, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Commenting on the safety of the vaccine, Chief State Sanitary Officer of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin reminded that the vaccine’s safety has been proved. He expressed his confidence that it is of good quality as over two million Russians have already been inoculated.


    He also mentioned that the Kazakh QazCovid-In is currently undergoing the third phase of clinical trials.

    Today, 1 February 2021, Kazakhstan has kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Yerlan Kiyasov, chief state sanitary officer of the country, and Azhar Giniyat, Health Deputy Minister, among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19.


    According to Mr Kiyasov, over 50% of the population has to be vaccinated to return back to life without lockdowns.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

