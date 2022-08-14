Almaty native David Charlin to represent Kazakhstan at 2022 Junior Eurovision

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - IV Children’s Vocal Competition Baqytty Bala 2022 ended on August 13. The winners were talented vocalists Zhanerke Abdrakhmanova from Aqtobe, Kazakhstan, and Ulyana Zarva from Barnaul, Russia, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

Aqtobe hosted a Gala Concert in honor of the completion of the Children’s Vocal Competition Baqytty Bala 2022. On the main stage of the city – the concert hall «Oner Ortalygy» announced the long-awaited results of the competition.

Diploma winners of the competition were: Asylayim Bolatkyzy, Karaganda, Amina Zhapar, Nur-Sultan, Yasmin Ayupova, Kostanai region, Kamilya Sagymbay, Kaskelen, Cecil Alper Sabri, Bulgaria, Cristina Maria Pantea, Romania, David Charlin, Almaty.

Winners of III place and a prize of 250 thousand tenge were: Ayaulym Sabyr, Aqtobe, Yulia Max, Almaty, Helen Badalyan, Armenia, Yalky Saka, Turkey.

Honorable II place and a prize of 500,000 tenge won: Milana Pak, Uzbekistan,

Melani Garcia, Spain.

Vocalists Zhanerke Abdrakhmanova from Aqtobe (Kazakhstan) and Ulyana Zarva from Barnaul (Russia) were awarded first place and 700 thousand tenge prize.

Also, by tradition, the contestants received special prizes.

Vocalist Sagyn Omirbayuly from Shymkent received the Audience Favorite Award. (100k Tenge).

Sherkhan Arystan from Kaskelen has won a special prize from Kanat Aitbayev, a cultural figure, «Fidelity to traditions» and 200 thousand tenge.

The prize from the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Svetlana Aitbayeva «Swallow of Art» was awarded to Enlik Bayzakh from Shymkent.

Daniyar Duysenbekov received a special prize of 100 thousand tenge from Rukhiya Baidukenova, the laureate of the State Youth Award «Daryn».

A special prize from the music producer of the agency «Khabar» Zhan Mukanov «Artistic Skill» and 200 thousand tenge went to Julianna Kitova, a vocalist from Poland.

By tradition, fans of Dimash Qudaibergen’s creative work also prepared their special prize. Akzharkyn Aidosova from Nur-Sultan received 170 thousand tenge from Dears.

Also, at the Gala-concert the main intrigue of the evening was revealed: the name of the vocalist, who will go to the anniversary song contest «Junior Eurovision 2022» to represent Kazakhstan. According to the results of the festival, the eleven-year-old contestant from Almaty, David Charlin, became the winner.



