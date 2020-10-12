Go to the main site
    Almaty names new head of Energy Efficiency and Infrastructure Development Office

    12 October 2020, 13:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – By the order of Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Almaty Mayor, Aidar Berkimbayev has been named new head of the Energy Efficiency and Infrastructure Development Office of the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1970, Berkimbayev graduated from the Kazakh Academy of Sports and Tourism, the Arna University, and the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communications.

    Over the years, he took up head positions at private structures, served as a department head at Almaty Power Stations.

    Between 2018 and 2019, he headed the Energy and Housing and Communal Services Office of Almaty region.

    From October 2019 to the current appointment, he has served as a director-general of Almatyteplokommunenergo.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Appointments, dismissals
