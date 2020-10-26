Go to the main site
    Almaty names new governor of Zhetysu district

    26 October 2020, 12:20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Gulnara Kokobayeva has been named the Governor of Zhetysu district of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The appointment of the new governor of Zhetysu district has been announced during the online extraordinary session of the maslikhat of Almaty city of the 6th convocation joined by Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

    Gulnara Kokobayeva was born in 1974 has two higher educations from the Kazakh State Law University where she studied law and the Lomonosov Moscow State University, where she earned her master’s degree in business administration.

    Her professional career began as a senior consultant/specialist in human resources at the department of justice of Almaty region in 1998. Over the year, she held different positions, including a chief specialist, department head.

    Up until the recent appointment, she has acted as a deputy head of the apparatus of the Mayor of Almaty city.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

