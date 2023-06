Almaty names new chief medical officer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Karlygash Abdizhabbarova has been named the new chief medical officer of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the website of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the city.

She previously acted as the interim head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty city. Ex-chief medical officer Zhandarbek Bekshin resigned due to retirement.