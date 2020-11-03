Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty military hospital receives multifunctional lung ventilators

    3 November 2020, 08:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The new equipment delivered is said to enable the hospital to expand its medical care services provided, automate its operation, and tap into new methods and types of operations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The Almaty military hospital has been provided with multifunctional Aeomed VG70 lung ventilators as well as Lodgiq S8 ultrasound diagnostic system.

    The hospital expects to enhance its capacity to diagnose cardiovascular system diseases through the use of the new-generation BTL-08 electrocardiograph, cycle ergometer which includes a blood pressure monitoring module, and special treadmill.

    The hospital also received Dialog+ equipment made by Germany’s Bbraun to conduct chronic hemodialysis, as well as Haemonetics PCS2 made in the US to conduct plasmapheresis.

    The Leadmelt plasma thawing system and OPMI Movena microscope were also delivered to the hospital.

    Notably, during the COVID-19 peak the hospital had treated around 800 citizens of Almaty, 40% of whom had severe COVID-19.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region