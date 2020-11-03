Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty military hospital receives multifunctional lung ventilators

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 November 2020, 08:14
Almaty military hospital receives multifunctional lung ventilators

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The new equipment delivered is said to enable the hospital to expand its medical care services provided, automate its operation, and tap into new methods and types of operations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Almaty military hospital has been provided with multifunctional Aeomed VG70 lung ventilators as well as Lodgiq S8 ultrasound diagnostic system.

The hospital expects to enhance its capacity to diagnose cardiovascular system diseases through the use of the new-generation BTL-08 electrocardiograph, cycle ergometer which includes a blood pressure monitoring module, and special treadmill.

The hospital also received Dialog+ equipment made by Germany’s Bbraun to conduct chronic hemodialysis, as well as Haemonetics PCS2 made in the US to conduct plasmapheresis.

The Leadmelt plasma thawing system and OPMI Movena microscope were also delivered to the hospital.

Notably, during the COVID-19 peak the hospital had treated around 800 citizens of Almaty, 40% of whom had severe COVID-19.


