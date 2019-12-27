Almaty mayor visits those injured in Bek Air plane crash

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited the site of the Bek Air plane crash and those injured in the fatal accident, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s press service.

«This morning Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the Fokker-100 plane crash site. Mayor Sagintayev inspected the course of search and rescue operation,» the press service said.

After that the mayor paid a visit to the terminal of the Almaty International Airport from which the Bek Air plane had taken off right before the smashing into a building not far from Almaty. Bakytzhan Sagintayev also visited those injured in the plane crash at a local hospital and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Earlier it was reported that the Bek Air passenger plane carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members crashed near Almaty city after taking off at the Almaty International Airport. According to preliminary data, 15 people were killed. Dozens sustained various injuries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed those responsible in the plane crash will be punished.

A special commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin will investigate the causes of the plane crash.