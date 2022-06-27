Go to the main site
    Almaty mayor unveils priorities of the city’s development

    27 June 2022, 14:58

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 40 independent experts, including economists, urbanists, environmentalists, urban planners, IT specialists, public activists, business communities and others were involved in elaboration of the document, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The document outlines the short-term and mid-term priorities of development of the city taking into account the best international practices, sociological research results, historical role of Almaty, its status, economic potential and the assessment of the current situation.

    The document will underlie the 2025 Almaty Development Plan and the city’s 2030 Midterm Prospects. It will be used also in the city’s 2040 General Layout and 2030 Comprehensive Plan of Almaty Agglomeration Development.

    The draft document includes 7 sections: comfortable urban environment, sustainable economic growth, managed urbanization, social sustainability and stability, green Almaty, smart city and safe city.

    According to the city administration, the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the document will let achieve a harmonious comprehensive development of the city. «Our goal is to qualitatively improve all the citizens’ living standards,» mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev noted while presenting the document.

    The draft document was published on the website of JSC Almaty Development Center.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Kazakhstan
