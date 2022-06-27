Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty mayor unveils priorities of the city’s development

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 June 2022, 14:58
Almaty mayor unveils priorities of the city’s development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 40 independent experts, including economists, urbanists, environmentalists, urban planners, IT specialists, public activists, business communities and others were involved in elaboration of the document, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document outlines the short-term and mid-term priorities of development of the city taking into account the best international practices, sociological research results, historical role of Almaty, its status, economic potential and the assessment of the current situation.

The document will underlie the 2025 Almaty Development Plan and the city’s 2030 Midterm Prospects. It will be used also in the city’s 2040 General Layout and 2030 Comprehensive Plan of Almaty Agglomeration Development.

The draft document includes 7 sections: comfortable urban environment, sustainable economic growth, managed urbanization, social sustainability and stability, green Almaty, smart city and safe city.

According to the city administration, the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the document will let achieve a harmonious comprehensive development of the city. «Our goal is to qualitatively improve all the citizens’ living standards,» mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev noted while presenting the document.

The draft document was published on the website of JSC Almaty Development Center.


Almaty   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region