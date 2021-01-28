Almaty Mayor surveys schools' construction progress

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «It is planned to build 8 schools till the yearend in Almaty,» Kazinform reports.

Besides, 17 new additional buildings will be built at schools in Bostandyk, Auezzov, Almaly, Zhetyssu districts. 20,700 new seats will be available by the yearend. Construction of 2 more schools in Auezzov and Turksib districts will be financed by private investments.

He also visited construction site of a health and fitness complex in Turksib district. 5 more will be built in Medeu, Zhetyssu and Alatau districts.

