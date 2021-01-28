Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty Mayor surveys schools' construction progress

    28 January 2021, 12:50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «It is planned to build 8 schools till the yearend in Almaty,» Kazinform reports.

    Besides, 17 new additional buildings will be built at schools in Bostandyk, Auezzov, Almaly, Zhetyssu districts. 20,700 new seats will be available by the yearend. Construction of 2 more schools in Auezzov and Turksib districts will be financed by private investments.

    He also visited construction site of a health and fitness complex in Turksib district. 5 more will be built in Medeu, Zhetyssu and Alatau districts.

    The Mayor charged to complete all works by the close of the year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Kyzylorda rgn provides up to KZT38bn to imporve roads
    Semey to commission over 140 apartment buildings
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region