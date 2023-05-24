Almaty Mayor’s Office names new chief of staff

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – By order of the Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, Beibut Shakhanov has been named the Chief of Staff of the Almaty Mayor's Office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1979, Beibut Shakhanov is a graduate of the Abylai khan Kazakh State University of International Relations and World Languages, Kazakh State Law University, Kazakh Commercial Financial Academy, and Lancaster University.

Throughout many years, he held senior posts in the structural divisions of the Finance Ministry, Education and Science Ministry, and Environment Ministry.

From 2015 and 2022, he worked on the Committee for construction affairs, housing and utility and management of land resources of the Ministry of National Economy, Investment and Development Ministry, and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

From June 2022 up to the current appointment, he worked as the head of the construction department in Almaty city.