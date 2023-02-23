Go to the main site
    Almaty Mayor reports to President on the city's socio-economic situation

    23 February 2023, 12:55

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev who reported to him on the socio-economic situation in the city, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

    According to Dossayev, in January 2023, the short-term economic indicator accelerated to 136.7% due to investment and economic activity. Fixed capital investments rose by 21.9%. Growth is observed in trade, transport, and processing industries.

    He briefed the Head of State on the main approaches to the development of the city’s new 2040 General Layout.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the measures on ensuring seismic security and the plans to carry out seismic testing of the buildings slated for H2 2023.

    Yerbolat Dossayev also presented a preliminary report on the Action Plan of creation of green corridors in the city developed in association with the World Bank. As part of this project, the area of landscaped territories will be expanded, including along the riverbeds and water canals.

    The President was also informed about the course of creating an automobile cluster in the territory of the Almaty Industrial Zone.

    At the end of the meeting, the President tasked the Mayor of Almaty to ensure real growth of the population’s income and improve the ecological situation in the city.


    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
