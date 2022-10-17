Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Almaty Mayor reports to President on city’s socio-economic development in Jan-Sep 2022

    17 October 2022, 14:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Dossayev reported to the President on the preliminary results of the city’s socio-economic development in nine months of 2022.

    The Mayor reported on the results of fulfilment of the presidential instructions on ensuring stable economic growth.

    In the reporting period, short-term economic indicator made 105%. Processing industry became the main driver of the growth. The volume of investments in fixed capital increased by 22.1%. In terms of private investments (22.4%) Almaty now ranks first among the regions of Kazakhstan. The number of operating small and medium business entities rose by 37.2% in the reporting period.

    The President was also reported about the course of implementation of the 2025 Almaty City’s Development Plan and short-term prospects till 2030, as well as the course of development of the city’s general plan till 2040 with the consideration of the approved main priorities of development.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about development of engineering utilities, the measures launched to solve shortage of school places and about introduction of a unified video-monitoring system.

    At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to Yerbolat Dossayev on further diversification of economy and modernization of the city’ infrastructure.

    Photo:akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
    President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
    19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov