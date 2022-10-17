Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city’s socio-economic development in Jan-Sep 2022
17 October 2022, 14:49

Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Jan-Sep 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Dossayev reported to the President on the preliminary results of the city’s socio-economic development in nine months of 2022.

The Mayor reported on the results of fulfilment of the presidential instructions on ensuring stable economic growth.

In the reporting period, short-term economic indicator made 105%. Processing industry became the main driver of the growth. The volume of investments in fixed capital increased by 22.1%. In terms of private investments (22.4%) Almaty now ranks first among the regions of Kazakhstan. The number of operating small and medium business entities rose by 37.2% in the reporting period.

The President was also reported about the course of implementation of the 2025 Almaty City’s Development Plan and short-term prospects till 2030, as well as the course of development of the city’s general plan till 2040 with the consideration of the approved main priorities of development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about development of engineering utilities, the measures launched to solve shortage of school places and about introduction of a unified video-monitoring system.

At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to Yerbolat Dossayev on further diversification of economy and modernization of the city’ infrastructure.

Photo:akorda.kz


