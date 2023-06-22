Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty mayor praises city’s socioeconomic development

    22 June 2023, 14:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev summed up results of the city’s socioeconomic development over the past five months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press conference at the Central Communications Service, mayor Dossayev praised high economic growth rates of the city in the past five months.

    «Short-term economic indicator and business index have accelerated up to 122.2% and 58.7%, respectively,» Yerbolat Dossayev stressed.

    Trade, processing industry, transport and warehousing, according to Dossayev, have become the drivers of Almaty’s economy.

    The city has attracted a total of 484 billion tenge of investment in the fixed capital. Private investments have seen a 2.7%-increase.

    The mayor also commended ‘stable’ situation in the labor market which has seen creation of over 29,000 new jobs, of which 60% are permanent ones.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhetysu rgn names new chief medical officer
    Relocation of foreign companies to benefit Central Asia’s economy - Courrier International
    Two earthquakes hit southwest of Almaty hours apart
    Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    4 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    5 2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting