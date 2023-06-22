Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty mayor praises city’s socioeconomic development

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2023, 14:39
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev summed up results of the city’s socioeconomic development over the past five months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing a press conference at the Central Communications Service, mayor Dossayev praised high economic growth rates of the city in the past five months.

«Short-term economic indicator and business index have accelerated up to 122.2% and 58.7%, respectively,» Yerbolat Dossayev stressed.

Trade, processing industry, transport and warehousing, according to Dossayev, have become the drivers of Almaty’s economy.

The city has attracted a total of 484 billion tenge of investment in the fixed capital. Private investments have seen a 2.7%-increase.

The mayor also commended ‘stable’ situation in the labor market which has seen creation of over 29,000 new jobs, of which 60% are permanent ones.


