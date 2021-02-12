Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty Mayor kicks off  Hyundai Trans Auto expansion project

    12 February 2021, 19:06

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev as part of his working trip to the production site of the Hyundai Trans Auto auto-industrial plant which starts a new expansion stage, Kazinform reports.

    «The Hyundai Trans Auto expansion project is launched,» the Instagram account of the Mayor reads. Astana Motors invests more than KZT 4 bln into the construction of new shops. The plant produces commercial vehicle, including those for purposes of public utilities, fire engines, passenger buses and reanimation cars. Currently there are 238 workers, the staff will grow up to 350 after the realization of the project. The share of the country’s content will make above 50%, the export potential will grow.

    Besides, Astana Motors started construction of the modern multi-functional car sales centre. 400 workplaces will be created there. The volume of investments is KZT 10 bln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region