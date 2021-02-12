Almaty Mayor kicks off Hyundai Trans Auto expansion project

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev as part of his working trip to the production site of the Hyundai Trans Auto auto-industrial plant which starts a new expansion stage, Kazinform reports.

«The Hyundai Trans Auto expansion project is launched,» the Instagram account of the Mayor reads. Astana Motors invests more than KZT 4 bln into the construction of new shops. The plant produces commercial vehicle, including those for purposes of public utilities, fire engines, passenger buses and reanimation cars. Currently there are 238 workers, the staff will grow up to 350 after the realization of the project. The share of the country’s content will make above 50%, the export potential will grow.

Besides, Astana Motors started construction of the modern multi-functional car sales centre. 400 workplaces will be created there. The volume of investments is KZT 10 bln.



