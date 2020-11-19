Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty Mayor instructs clinics’ enhanced preparation for COVID-19 fight

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2020, 17:50
Almaty Mayor instructs clinics’ enhanced preparation for COVID-19 fight

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Almaty city Public Health Office Panel has held its meeting chaired by the city’s Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev on the outcomes of implementation of the healthcare development state program in 9 months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the tasks aimed at enhancing measures against COVID-19 have also been set.

According to the director of the Almaty office of the Republican Electronic Healthcare Center Ms Isskakova, the main indications of the state program for 2020/25 were achieved within first 9 months. Thus, the infant mortality rate stood at 7.48 per 1,000 live births. The incidence of tuberculosis reduced by 30%, standing at 25.3 cases per 100,000 people. Mortality caused by road accidents almost halved to 5.83 cases per 100,000 people.

In conclusion, Almaty city’s Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to strengthen control over the action plan for preparation of the hospitals and clinics’ work in fighting the pandemic, noting the importance of observation of sanitary and epidemic requirements and ensuring safety of medical staff and patients in order to avoid the spread of the virus.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
