Almaty Mayor calls on to get vaccine against COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev told about the city sanitary and epidemiological situation and rates of vaccination against coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

«As of June 16 the city recorded 71,820 coronavirus cases, including 16,113 asymptomatic cases, and 1,889 unspecified pneumonia cases. 112 new cases were detected on June 15, including 95 symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic cases. R0 made 0,777. 706 patients are staying at COVID-19 hospitals, including 26 children. Out of which 26 are in extremely severe condition, 196 in critical situation,» the Mayor said.

He also added that the city entered the COVID-19 ‘green zone’ thanks to quarantine regulations and mass vaccination. As of today 351,497 people were given the vaccine against COVID-19. 235,107 were administered the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. There are 212 vaccination rooms around the city.

The Mayor also called on to get the vaccine as the vaccination is the only way to fight the dangerous virus.