Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almaty may enter ‘high-risk’ red zone – Head of State about COVID-19 resurgence

    14 July 2022, 12:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection has worsened in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Citing the WHO data at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said the number of new COVID-19 cases is growing. In the past two weeks the number of COVID-19 patients grew by 30 percent.

    The epidemiological situation, according to the Head of State, has worsened in Kazakhstan as well. Almaty city, in his words, is on the brink of entering the ‘high-risk’ red zone. Negligence of safety protocols and prevention measures by public and healthcare personnel led to COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

    In this light, the President instructed to step up the work of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as the revaccination campaign taking into account the interests of SMEs.

    The Commission reported earlier that Almaty city had logged in 350 fresh infections in the past day.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays