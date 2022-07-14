Almaty may enter ‘high-risk’ red zone – Head of State about COVID-19 resurgence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection has worsened in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Citing the WHO data at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said the number of new COVID-19 cases is growing. In the past two weeks the number of COVID-19 patients grew by 30 percent.

The epidemiological situation, according to the Head of State, has worsened in Kazakhstan as well. Almaty city, in his words, is on the brink of entering the ‘high-risk’ red zone. Negligence of safety protocols and prevention measures by public and healthcare personnel led to COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

In this light, the President instructed to step up the work of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as the revaccination campaign taking into account the interests of SMEs.

The Commission reported earlier that Almaty city had logged in 350 fresh infections in the past day.



