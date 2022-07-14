Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almaty may enter ‘high-risk’ red zone – Head of State about COVID-19 resurgence

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 12:21
Almaty may enter ‘high-risk’ red zone – Head of State about COVID-19 resurgence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection has worsened in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Citing the WHO data at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said the number of new COVID-19 cases is growing. In the past two weeks the number of COVID-19 patients grew by 30 percent.

The epidemiological situation, according to the Head of State, has worsened in Kazakhstan as well. Almaty city, in his words, is on the brink of entering the ‘high-risk’ red zone. Negligence of safety protocols and prevention measures by public and healthcare personnel led to COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

In this light, the President instructed to step up the work of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as the revaccination campaign taking into account the interests of SMEs.

The Commission reported earlier that Almaty city had logged in 350 fresh infections in the past day.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region