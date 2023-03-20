Go to the main site
    Almaty may become cultural and tourist capital of SCO for 2023-24

    20 March 2023, 18:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Kazakh delegation led by vice minister of culture and sport Yerzhan Yerkinbayev attended a meeting between the heads of the tourism bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Culture and Sport Ministry.

    Joining the meeting were also the representatives from India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Pakistan. During the event, a number of documents aimed at strengthening cooperation in tourism, jointly promoting the industry in the SCO countries were signed.

    Among the proposals announced by Yerkinbayev was to unite the efforts to promote the tourism potential of the SCO countries at the platforms of major international events, including joint stands. He also suggested declaring Almaty city a cultural and tourist capital of the SCO for 2023-24.

    «The upward trend in the development and strengthening of cooperation with all the countries of the SCO in all spheres, including tourism, is observed. As of today, Kazakhstan has a visa-free regime with 79 countries (including all the SCO countries). Work is ongoing to increase the figure to 100 countries. There are direct flights with 30 countries on more than 100 routes,» said Yerkinbayev.

    Kazakhstan is to preside over the SCO in July 2023-July 2024.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism SCO Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
