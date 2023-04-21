Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty maslikhat approves city’s new 2040 General Layout

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 April 2023, 12:10
Almaty maslikhat approves city’s new 2040 General Layout

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The deputies of the maslikhat of Almaty unanimously approved draft of a new 2040 General Layout of the city, Kazinform reports.

During an extraordinary session of the municipal maslikhat, Mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev said the new general layout had been for the first time widely discussed together with the city residents, public organizations and expert communities. Over 1,380 comments were submitted. Most of them concern creation of comfortable urban environment, ecology improvement and ensuring security.

The previous general layout was developed more than 20 years ago. Since then the city has grown twofold, both in terms of territory and the number of residents.

The new general layout aims at transition to a polycentric model of development and creation of 5 new polycentres with a developed housing, social, transport and engineering infrastructure.

According to the document authors, the number of population of Almaty will reach 2.5 million by 2030, 3 million – by 2040 and 3.6 million by 2050.


Almaty  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
April 27. Today's Birthdays
April 27. Today's Birthdays
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27