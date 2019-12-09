Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Almaty marks 85th anniversary of Qazaq Adebieti newspaper and Kazakhstan Writers’ Union

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 December 2019, 20:12
Almaty marks 85th anniversary of Qazaq Adebieti newspaper and Kazakhstan Writers’ Union

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A plenary meeting devoted to the 85th anniversary of Qazaq Adebieti republican newspaper and the Union of Kazakhstan Writers was held in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event held at the Abai State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet brought together the representatives of writers’ unions of 8 countries.

Welcoming the participants, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev reminded that this year also marked the 125th anniversary of the founders of Kazakh literature, outstanding writers Saken Seifullin, Ilyas Zhanssugurov and Beimbet Mailin.

He highly spoke of the activity of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union since its establishment and outlined significant role of the writers in preservation of the country’s culture and history.

In turn, Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev said that more than 800 are the members of the Union of Writers today.

Established by Saken Seifullin, in different years the Writers' Union was led by Ilyas Zhanssugurov, Sabit Mukanov, Abdilda Tazhibayev, Gabit Musrepov, Ali Sharipov, Anuar Alimzhanov, Olzhas Suleimenov and Nurlan Orazalin.

Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped