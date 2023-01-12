Almaty marks 111th anniv of Konayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The 111th anniversary of eminent political and state figure, diplomat, three-time Hero of Socialist Labor Dinmukhamed Konayev was marked in a grand ceremony in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony started with the laying of flowers to the monument to Dinmukhamed Konayev, attended by state, public and political figures, war and labor veterans, as well as Konayev’s colleagues and followers.

Eldar Konayev, president of Konayev International Fund, who is also a nephew of Konayev, said during the event that 2022 was dedicated to Konayev during which the city of Kapshagai was renamed after him as well as monuments to him were erected in many regions of the country.

«We begin this year celebrating the 111th anniversary of Konayev. Today, events marking this significant date are taking place not only in Almaty, but in other regions of the country. The main goal is to make Konayev’s name an example, revive his memory not only among his colleagues who knew him, but also among the younger generation,» said Eldar, stressing that Konayev’s contribution to the development of the country is immeasurable.

On his part, Vice President of the Academy of Journalism of Kazakhstan Valeri Zhandauletov said that a six-volume book dedicated to Konayev is to be published soon.

The event continued with a tour of the Konayev museum.