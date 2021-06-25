Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty likely to return to high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ due to India’s strain

    25 June 2021, 14:11

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today’s press conference held at the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev told about the city epidemiological situation.

    «The city epidemiological situation has stabilized. Since the beginning of the month the daily coronavirus cases dropped almost twice. 181 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, daily growth hit 0.2%. 604 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals,» he said.

    He also noted that 403,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city. «The herd immunity stands at 34%, including 24% of city population vaccinated against COVID-19 and 10% of those who recovered from COVID-19. The same time the city may enter the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ due to the India’s coronavirus strain,» he stated.

    He stressed that vaccination is the only way to curb coronavirus. There are 208 vaccination rooms, 307 vaccination brigades in the city as of now.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region