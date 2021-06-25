Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty likely to return to high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ due to India’s strain

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 June 2021, 14:11
ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today’s press conference held at the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev told about the city epidemiological situation.

«The city epidemiological situation has stabilized. Since the beginning of the month the daily coronavirus cases dropped almost twice. 181 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, daily growth hit 0.2%. 604 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals,» he said.

He also noted that 403,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city. «The herd immunity stands at 34%, including 24% of city population vaccinated against COVID-19 and 10% of those who recovered from COVID-19. The same time the city may enter the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ due to the India’s coronavirus strain,» he stated.

He stressed that vaccination is the only way to curb coronavirus. There are 208 vaccination rooms, 307 vaccination brigades in the city as of now.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
