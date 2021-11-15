Almaty likely to ease COVID-19 quarantine

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 November 2021, 18:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty is likely to ease COVID-19 quarantine since the city is in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’, Kazinform reports.

«Almaty may ease quarantine measures starting from November 21 if it remains in the ‘green zone’ for 7 days after leaving the ‘yellow zone’,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Sadvakas Baigabulov said.

The ‘green zone’ rules allow holding conferences, forums, mass events with no more than 100 people, exhibitions with more than 500 visitors, sports events with fans with 80% occupancy. Status Green (vaccination or negative PCR test for COVID-19) is a must.


