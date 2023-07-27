Almaty leads in measles cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 2,694 measles cases. Of which 40% account for the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

«Over 80% of the cases fall on children under 18 years old, and above 70% of them are unvaccinated. 60% of them refused measles vaccination,» Vice Minister of Healthcare, chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmaganbetova told Kazinform News Agency.

She added most cases were recorded in Almaty. No measles-related deaths were reported as of now.

The vice minister stressed the only way to prevent measles spread is the vaccination.

As earlier reported, measles was imported to Kazakhstan from abroad.