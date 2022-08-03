Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

    3 August 2022 13:26

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On August 1, 2022, the city of Almaty joined the International Congress and Convention Association, Kazinform reports.

    Joining the ICCA is a part of the city’s plan to boost MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in Almaty at the international arena.

    «The accession to the association will enable us to establish new partnership relations with other ICCA members,» Yedige Margulan, Director of LLP Tourist Information Center of Almaty, says.

    MICE tourism has been a priority type of tourism in Kazakhstan in recent years. The global volume of MICE tourism is estimated at $725bln with an annual growth of 7.5%.

    The city plans to hold up to 20 world-class business events.

    Presently, ICCA unites 950 cities in 88 countries of the world. As per 2020 ICCA ranking, Kazakhstan stands 79th for MICE tourism development.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Almaty #Tourism #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h