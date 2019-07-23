Almaty is one of digitization leaders in Kazakhstan, says Minister Zhumagaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Minister of DigitalDevelopment, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, AskarZhumagaliyev, has inspected today the pace of digitalization in Almaty, Kazinformcorrespondent reports.

The minister visited theambulance station, the Police Department, the Emergency Control Department, theSpecialized Public Service Center, Alatau Technology Park, and the Public ServiceCenter of Medeu district, the ministry’s press service says.

The minister held a meeting after visitingsites and discussing proposals and recommendations for the development of theSmart City project. Concluding the meeting, he noted that Almaty is one ofKazakhstan’s digitization leaders in many respects.

For instance, the share of non-cash payment inpublic transport of the metropolis has reached 98%. There are also condominiumsoperating online. The system automation made it possible to reduce the averagetime of arrival of ambulances to 11-12 minutes and fire-fighting machines - to 8minutes. The emergency notification systems now cover 100% of the city, and residentsreceive notifications within just a few minutes.

«Almaty City is gradually being equipped withsystems and projects that contribute to improving the comfort of living and theefficiency of all services, making their activities even more timely andtransparent. The effective implementation of the Smart City components, theongoing dialogue with the citizens, will facilitate further development ofurban infrastructure and ecosystems. It is necessary to preserve the existing practicesin Almaty and give new momentum to the work being done,» said AskarZhumagaliyev.