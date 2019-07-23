Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty is one of digitization leaders in Kazakhstan, says Minister Zhumagaliyev

Almas Zheksenbekov
23 July 2019, 22:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Zhumagaliyev, has inspected today the pace of digitalization in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister visited the ambulance station, the Police Department, the Emergency Control Department, the Specialized Public Service Center, Alatau Technology Park, and the Public Service Center of Medeu district, the ministry’s press service says.

The minister held a meeting after visiting sites and discussing proposals and recommendations for the development of the Smart City project. Concluding the meeting, he noted that Almaty is one of Kazakhstan’s digitization leaders in many respects.

For instance, the share of non-cash payment in public transport of the metropolis has reached 98%. There are also condominiums operating online. The system automation made it possible to reduce the average time of arrival of ambulances to 11-12 minutes and fire-fighting machines - to 8 minutes. The emergency notification systems now cover 100% of the city, and residents receive notifications within just a few minutes.

«Almaty City is gradually being equipped with systems and projects that contribute to improving the comfort of living and the efficiency of all services, making their activities even more timely and transparent. The effective implementation of the Smart City components, the ongoing dialogue with the citizens, will facilitate further development of urban infrastructure and ecosystems. It is necessary to preserve the existing practices in Almaty and give new momentum to the work being done,» said Askar Zhumagaliyev.

