Almaty industrial zone to realize 11 projects worth KZT 24 bln

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2020, 09:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 11 various projects worth KZT 24 bln will be realized at the industrial zone in Almaty.

Almaty held the third session of the regional coordination council, founded last October. Market players and heads of branch associations give their recommendations and evaluation of the projects eligible for realization at the Almaty industrial zone or decide to exclude suspended initiatives, the Mayor’s Facebook account reads. Following three meetings held 25 projects worth KZT 110 bln were approved at large. It is planned to create 4,000 new workplaces. Construction of production sites will start this spring.

The third sitting approved 11 projects up to KZT 24 bln, including the construction of water heater, electric cable plants, and top-requested pharmaceuticals factories. The key requirements are ecological compatibility, industrial safety, and reasonable production costs.


