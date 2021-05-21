Almaty industrial zone to launch 9 projects worth KZT 40.5 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the members of the regional coordination council to get acquainted with the progress of realization of the projects at the industrial zone in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The regional coordination council consists of experts, heads of operating plants and branch associations. It approved for the past 2 years 51 projects worth KZT 172.3 bln of investments. As a result, 6,500 jobs were created.

Two projects are expected to kick off there soon. Above KZT 2 bln was invested into these projects. It is planned to create more than 165 new workplaces. The projects are called to meet the city demand in high-quality gas concrete blocks.

Besides, the Mayor surveyed the progress of construction of new facilities in chemical, construction and machine building industries. The total amount of investments hit KZT 3.8 bln. 340 jobs will be created.

54 companies developing 14 projects worth KZT 211.7 bln are the participants of the industrial zone. 6,200 workplaces will be created at the industrial zone. 14 projects have been already fulfilled. Till the end of 2021, 9 projects worth KZT 40.5 bln will be launched. 823 jobs will be provided there. 28 projects up to KZT 93 bln will be realized there until 2025. More than 3,000 jobs will be generated.