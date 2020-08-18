Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty industrial zone to implement 38 projects worth KZT 160 bln

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 August 2020, 16:07
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The industrial zone of Almaty told about the plans for realization of new projects and establishment of small industrial parks, Kazinform reports.

«It is targeted to launch 38 projects worth KZT 160 bln in 2021 and following years. As a result 5,500 workplaces will be created there,» The industrial zone-Almaty LLP director Berikbol Mandibayev said.

Besides, four small industrial parks will be set up there by the year-end. The total area of industrial facilities makes 36,000 sq m. It will accommodate production lines of construction, furniture, light and food industries.

Notably, the project for the development of small industrial estates is being realized under the Almaty business 2025 small and medium business program.


