Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Almaty hosts seminar on climate change mitigation and adaptation in Central Asia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 September 2019, 21:29
Almaty hosts seminar on climate change mitigation and adaptation in Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan supports a training seminar on sustainable environmental practices in Almaty on September 26-28.

It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, and the German-Kazakh University.

The three-day event brings together some 20 representatives of government organizations with a focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation practices and their application in Central Asia and Afghanistan, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

Almaty   OSCE   Central Asia   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region