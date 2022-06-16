Almaty hosts Second Regional SDG Summit

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Second Regional Sustainable Development Goals Summit kicked off in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Summit was organized by the Government of Kazakhstan in partnership with the UNDP Kazakhstan and under financial support of the European Union.

The Summit entitled Beyond Covid-19 – Towards Just Recovery in Central Asia brings together political leaders of the regional governments, international experts, representatives of international organizations, diplomatic corps, private sector and civil institutions of Central Asia.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed the participants on behalf of the organizers.

«Kazakhstan is committed to the achievement of the UN Agenda 2030 which is proved by the inclusion of the SDGs into the national strategies and development programs,» Smailov said.

According to him, amid deep structural changes in global economy, the country feels the need to adapt national policy of economic development to a midterm-outlook.

«We have started to elaborate new economic policy for Jana Qazaqstan (New Kazakhstan) together with business community and international experts. The document will include measures on improvement of investment and business climate, reduction of government’s involvement in economy, implementation of innovations and alternative energy, expansion of ‘green’ financing,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The participants are expected to discuss local decisions for the development of large and small cities of the Central Asian region and their transition to a sustainable development by localizing SDGs.

Separate sessions will focus on digitalization of governmental services, empowerment of women and youth for ensuring sustainable development, ensuring synergy of financing of SDGs with climate agenda and partnership to accelerate the achievement of SDGs.

The theme of the First Regional SDG Summit in Kazakhstan was Mobilizing Finance to Help Achieving Sustainable Development Goals. It was held in November 2019.