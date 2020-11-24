Almaty hosts Republican Youth Forum ‘I Believe in Youth!’

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of awarding the winners of the VIII Republican Youth Forum «I Believe in Youth!» dedicated to the Day of the First President of the country was held in Almaty. This year the competition, which aims to develop patriotism through a prism of creation, work and innovations, was held in an online format, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Al-Farabi KazNU.

Al-Farabi KazNU has been organizing the national youth forum on the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2013. This year it was launched in April, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, all its stages were held online. The participants of the annual forum competed in such categories as: The Best Essay «What I can do for prosperity of my country»; The Best Student Innovative Project «My real contribution to the innovative development of Kazakhstan»; The Best Poetic Work of Civil and Patriotic Orientation «I Believe in Youth!» and Patriotic Song «Mangilik El Muraty!»; and the Best Project on promotion of principles of decency «Sanaly urpaq».

The forum is developing, gaining popularity, and the list of its nominations is updated annually. In the Year of Volunteers and the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, it was supplemented by a competition for the student charity project «Qaiyrymdy qoǵam». In addition, an «Audience Award» category was established, the winners of which will be determined by viewers and subscribers of the Instagram account of the forum men_jastarga_senemin_kaznu.

Over 5,000 students from all regions of the country have registered to participate in the forum. Creative projects and video presentations were evaluated by an independent jury consisting of authoritative specialists, including public figures, representatives of business, government agencies, mass media, scientists, culture and artists. As a result, 300 best projects made it to the final of the last round.





Welcoming the finalists of the forum, rector of KazNU academician Galym Mutanov highlighted that they are the future of independent Kazakhstan. The young generation will take on the baton of creative work and ensure the prosperity of the country.

«This mission is only possible with patriotic, physically and morally healthy, competitive and socially responsible youth. Therefore, each of you must properly understand, comprehend and perceive the enormous responsibility, first of all, towards yourself, your family and, most importantly, towards your Homeland! I hope that the forum will become an incentive for you to make new achievements», said the rector.

The laureates and prizewinners of the competitions were awarded diplomas and valuable prizes, and the winners received a grant for one-year free training at Al-Farabi KazNU.





Pavel Ivachev from the Buketov Karaganda State University won the competition for the best student innovation project. The jury recognized the work of Kuandyk Serikov from Sh. Ualikhanov Kokshetau University as the best essay, and as the best poetic work – the creation of Nurzhol Zhaksylyk, a student of Kh.Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University. Nikolay Yaroshenko from A. Baitursynov Kostanay State University became the first in the competition of patriotic songs by authors, and the student of S. Amanzholov EKSU Didar Zharkyn was recognized as the best with the project on promotion of principles of decency «Sanaly urpaq». Dilyara Nadyrkhanova from the Kazakh National Women Pedagogical University won in the category of student charity projects «Qaiyrymdy qoǵam». A talented young composer Rakhat-bi Abdysagin was also awarded a special diploma of the forum for his symphonic poem «Qubylys» written for piano and symphonic orchestra in honor of the anniversary of the great thinker Al-Farabi.

The organizer of the national forum, Al-Farabi KazNU, provided an opportunity for all laureates and winners of the first three places of the competitions to take part in the summer leadership school, which will be held at the university next year. The awarding ceremony for the winners of the VIII Republican Youth Forum «I Believe in Youth!» can be watched on the AlFarabiTV YouTube channel.



