Almaty hosts presentation of a book, 50 years in the making

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Presentation of a monograph dedicated to the Kazakh rulers and their diplomacy in the 18-19th centuries by well-known Kazakhstani sinologist Professor Klara Khafizova published by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) was held in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The monograph centers on the lives of three generations of the rulers of the Kazakh Khanate and their efforts to preserve the Kazakh statehood, territorial integrity and national unity.

In his opening remarks at the presentation, KazISS Director Erkin Tukumov emphasized that Professor Khafizova sets a bright example as one of the most persistent sinologists in the field. Her work, in his words, inspires the new generation of young researchers to contribute to the development of Chinese studies and sinology of independent Kazakhstan.





Professor Klara Khafizova confessed that it took her 50 years to complete the monograph which focused on constant fight to preserve the Kazakh statehood, territorial integrity and national unity as well as the fate of the Kazakh Khanate after it was destroyed by the Russian Empire.

The author added that she finished the book thanks to archives in all corners of the world which are now available to researchers as we as many never-seen-before unique materials and translations she made herself from the ancient Chinese.

It should be mentioned that Klara Khafizova penned many monographs, books, and articles published in China, Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, England, Ukraine, and Japan.



